THB
2135 Main Street, Red Bluff, CA, 96080
2135 Main St.
Location
2135 Main St.
Main Street CA
|Sunday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Monday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Tuesday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Wednesday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Thursday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Friday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Saturday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bacari
Bacari W. Adams is a Venetian-inspired small plates restaurant featuring Mediterranean-influenced dishes by Chef Lior Hillel. We are the first restaurant of Kronfli Brothers, a family-owned, growing group of restaurants in the Los Angeles area. Offering a rotating curation of small-production wines, unique cocktails, and eclectic beers from around the world, we are also known for our one-of-a-kind 90-minute open bar special.
Dirt Dog
Come in and enjoy!
Nature's Brew
Nature's Brew offers sandwiches, coffee, juices, & smoothies. Breakfast served all day!
WaBa Grill
#WhereDoYouWaBa