THB
14435 SW Tualatin Hwy, Beaverton, OR, 97005
14435 SW Tualatin Valley Highway
Location
14435 SW Tualatin Valley Highway
Beaverton OR
|Sunday
|4:45 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|4:45 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:45 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:45 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:45 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|4:45 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:45 am - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Big's Chicken - Beaverton
At Big's Chicken, our specialty is Alabama-style chicken that's smoked, then slathered in a white barbecue sauce that we like to call "white gold." We like to think the perfectly crisped chicken is best enjoyed alongside our house-made coleslaw and signature Jo-Jos—and we have a feeling you'll agree.
BUBBLE N TEA
Come in and enjoy!
Sizzle Pie
Come in and enjoy!
Lionheart Coffee Company - SW Watson
Come in and enjoy!