THB
Open today 4:45 AM - 9:15 PM
No reviews yet
1885 NE 6th Street
Grants Pass, OR 97526
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Monday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Tuesday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Wednesday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Thursday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Friday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Saturday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Location
1885 NE 6th Street, Grants Pass OR 97526
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Catalyst Pizza Co.
Come grab a slice at the only NY style pizza place in Grants Pass!
The Orchid Grill
Hawaiian Cuisine
Joe's Sports Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!!
THB
840 NE F Street, Grants Pass, OR, 97526