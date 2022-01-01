Go
THB image

THB

Open today 4:45 AM - 9:15 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1885 NE 6th Street

Grants Pass, OR 97526

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Monday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Tuesday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Wednesday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Thursday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Friday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday4:45 am - 9:15 pm

Location

1885 NE 6th Street, Grants Pass OR 97526

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Catalyst Pizza Co.

No reviews yet

Come grab a slice at the only NY style pizza place in Grants Pass!

The Orchid Grill

No reviews yet

Hawaiian Cuisine

Joe's Sports Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

THB

No reviews yet

840 NE F Street, Grants Pass, OR, 97526

THB

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston