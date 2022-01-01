Go
Humble Pie Pizza Co

109 W. Trade St. Ste C.

Popular Items

Margherita$15.00
Tomato Sauce, fresh Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Basil
1 Topping Calzone$7.00
BYO 14" Pizza$13.00
The Corleone$17.50
Pepperoni, Meatballs, Ricotta, Basil
Cheesy Bread$6.00
Pepperoni Pizza$15.00
The Modesto$15.00
Basil Pesto, Sundried Tomatoes, Feta, fresh Mozzarella
Cheese Pizza$13.00
The Daisy Jane$17.00
Basil Pesto, Prosciutto, fresh Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Arugula
Location

Simpsonville SC

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
