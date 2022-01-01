Go
Humble Taco

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

511 University Dr. • $$

Avg 3 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

Humble Nachos$6.95
Queso, smoked corn, black beans, salsa, queso fresco, Humble sauce, guacamole, pico de gallo, jalapeños
Mexissippi
Buttermilk fried chicken, ancho sauce, queso, coleslaw
Cheesy Rice$5.95
Mexican rice topped with queso
Chips and Queso$4.95
Taco Combo$9.95
Any two tacos with side
Fajitas$11.95
The Burrito$6.95
Mexican rice, refried black beans, avocado, charred peppers & onions, smoked corn salad, queso, pico de gallo, queso fresco, Humble sauce, charred cheese
Free chips and salsa
Humble Bowl$7.95
Mexican rice, refried black beans, avocado, charred peppers & onions, pickled sweet pepper, smoked corn, pico de gallo, queso fresco, Humble sauce, lime
The Cowbell
Grilled steak, charred peppers & onions, smoked tomato jam, okra gremolata, lime crèma, queso fresco, fried jalapeños
Reservations
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients

511 University Dr.

Starkville MS

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
