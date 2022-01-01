Humble Taco
Come in and enjoy!
TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
511 University Dr. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
511 University Dr.
Starkville MS
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Camphouse
Come in and enjoy!
Arepas Coffee & Bar
Come in and enjoy somenthing different and tasty!!
Starkville Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Central Station Grill
"Our eclectic menu of food, inspired by cuisines from all over the globe, is prepared with the freshest ingredients in a world-class kitchen and served in an upscale sports bar setting — offering your party an option everyone is sure to enjoy. Whatever you’re in the mood for, it’s on at The Grill."