Humble restaurants you'll love
Must-try Humble restaurants
More about Baan Thai Cuisine
Baan Thai Cuisine
5350 FM 1960 East, Humble
|Popular items
|Crispy Roll
|$6.95
Deep-fried rice paper roll with mixed vegetables and silver noodles served with plum sauce.
|Dragonball
|$6.95
(4pcs) Deep-fried wontons with crab meat and cream cheese
|Roti
|$6.95
Pan-fried Thai bread with yellow curry sauce.
More about Nara Thai
SOUPS • SUSHI • NOODLES
Nara Thai
18455 W. Lake Houston Pkwy, Humble
|Popular items
|Pad Thai
A choice of protein stir fried with rice noodle, eggs, bean sprouts, and green onion in tamarind sauce with crushed peanuts on the side
|Fresh Roll
|$6.95
2 rolls with poached chicken, shrimp, lettuce, bean sprouts, and cucumbers wrapped in clear rice paper served with spicy peanut sauce or a sweet and sour sauce
|Orange Chicken
Deep-fried breaded chicken or choice of protein, bell pepper, cashew nut, and sesame seeds in orange sauce
More about Gilbert & Co.
SEAFOOD • BBQ
Gilbert & Co.
6110 FM 1960 East, Humble
|Popular items
|Three Meat Dinner
|$19.00