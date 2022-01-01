Humble restaurants you'll love

Go
Humble restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Humble

Humble's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
BBQ
Barbeque
Thai
Soul Food
Scroll right

Must-try Humble restaurants

Baan Thai Cuisine image

 

Baan Thai Cuisine

5350 FM 1960 East, Humble

Avg 5 (12 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Roll$6.95
Deep-fried rice paper roll with mixed vegetables and silver noodles served with plum sauce.
Dragonball$6.95
(4pcs) Deep-fried wontons with crab meat and cream cheese
Roti$6.95
Pan-fried Thai bread with yellow curry sauce.
More about Baan Thai Cuisine
Nara Thai image

SOUPS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Nara Thai

18455 W. Lake Houston Pkwy, Humble

Avg 4.4 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pad Thai
A choice of protein stir fried with rice noodle, eggs, bean sprouts, and green onion in tamarind sauce with crushed peanuts on the side
Fresh Roll$6.95
2 rolls with poached chicken, shrimp, lettuce, bean sprouts, and cucumbers wrapped in clear rice paper served with spicy peanut sauce or a sweet and sour sauce
Orange Chicken
Deep-fried breaded chicken or choice of protein, bell pepper, cashew nut, and sesame seeds in orange sauce
More about Nara Thai
Gilbert & Co. image

SEAFOOD • BBQ

Gilbert & Co.

6110 FM 1960 East, Humble

Avg 4.6 (262 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Three Meat Dinner$19.00
More about Gilbert & Co.
Vibes Bar and Grill image

 

Vibes Bar and Grill

9441 Farm to Market 1960, Humble

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Vibes Bar and Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Duke's Booze - Brews - Kitchen

6303 FM 1960, Humble

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Duke's Booze - Brews - Kitchen

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Humble

Pad Thai

Yellow Curry

Curry

Map

More near Humble to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Spring

Avg 4.6 (58 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Tomball

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Baytown

Avg 3.6 (9 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Deer Park

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston