Banana ice cream in Humble
Humble restaurants that serve banana ice cream
More about Baan Thai Cuisine
Baan Thai Cuisine
5350 FM 1960 East, Humble
|Fried Banana with Coconut Ice Cream
|$6.95
More about Nara Thai
SOUPS • SUSHI • NOODLES
Nara Thai
18455 W. Lake Houston Pkwy, Humble
|Chocolate Ice Cream W/ Banana
|$7.95
Rich, smooth cheesecake, with a slight tangy finish rolled in melt-in-your-mouth, flaky pastry tortilla. Cover it in condensed milk to get an authentic Thai streetfood experience or a chocolate sauce.