Curry in Humble
Humble restaurants that serve curry
Baan Thai Cuisine
5350 FM 1960 East, Humble
|Pumkin Curry
|$13.95
|Roast duck curry
|$14.95
|Red Curry
|$12.95
SOUPS • SUSHI • NOODLES
Nara Thai
18455 W. Lake Houston Pkwy, Humble
|Roasted Duck Red Curry
|$17.95
Roasted duck in coconut milk, red curry paste, bell pepper, pineapples, and tomatoes
|Pineapple Curry
Protein cooked in coconut milk, red curry paste, bell pepper, pineapple, and basil
|Yellow Curry
Protein cooked in coconut milk, yellow curry paste, onion, and potatoes