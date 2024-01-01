Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jerk chicken in Humble

Humble restaurants
Humble restaurants that serve jerk chicken

Island Tingz Caribbean Grill - 8790 Farm to Market 1960 Bypass Rd W

8790 Farm to Market 1960 Bypass Rd W, Humble

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lunch Dark Meat Jerk Chicken$8.99
Served with your choice of (2) sides
More about Island Tingz Caribbean Grill - 8790 Farm to Market 1960 Bypass Rd W
Big Poppa Jerk

5131 Atascocita Road, Atascocita

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Jerk Chicken Wings (6) w/Fries$20.49
6 Grilled Jerk Chicken Wings with your choice of 3 Sauces served with a side of Fresh Cut French Fries
Jerk Chicken Wings (4) w/Fries$16.49
4 Grilled Jerk Chicken Wings with your choice of 3 Sauces served with a side of Fresh Cut French Fries
The "Jesus" - Best of BOTH worlds - Steak/ Jerk Chicken Philly w/Fries$19.49
Steak and Jerk Chicken Philly w/Grilled Onions, Grilled Peppers, Mayo, American Cheese, and Country Sweet Sauce
More about Big Poppa Jerk

