Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Noodle soup in
Humble
/
Humble
/
Noodle Soup
Humble restaurants that serve noodle soup
Baan Thai Cuisine
5350 FM 1960 East, Humble
Avg 5
(12 reviews)
Clear noodles soup
ground pork, shrimp, baby corn, carrots, green onion, cilantro in clear soup.
More about Baan Thai Cuisine
SOUPS • SUSHI • NOODLES
Nara Thai
18455 W. Lake Houston Pkwy, Humble
Avg 4.4
(1359 reviews)
Noodle Soup
More about Nara Thai
Browse other tasty dishes in Humble
Panang Curry
Fried Rice
Pad See
Pad Thai
Massaman Curry
Thai Tea
Sticky Rice
Thai Fried Rice
More near Humble to explore
Houston
Avg 4.4
(844 restaurants)
Spring
Avg 4.3
(79 restaurants)
Cypress
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Tomball
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Baytown
Avg 4.1
(16 restaurants)
Kingwood
Avg 4.8
(13 restaurants)
Pasadena
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Bellaire
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Deer Park
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Houston
Avg 4.4
(844 restaurants)
Huntsville
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Beaumont
Avg 4.6
(27 restaurants)
Brenham
No reviews yet
College Station
Avg 4.3
(43 restaurants)
Lufkin
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(67 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(860 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(634 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(335 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(218 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston