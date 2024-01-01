Tacos in Humble
Humble restaurants that serve tacos
More about Big Poppa Jerk
Big Poppa Jerk
5131 Atascocita Road, Atascocita
|Jerk Chicken Taco (No fries)
|$4.20
Grilled Jerk Chicken on a Corn Tortilla w/Pineapple Pico de Gallo, and Jerk Sauce
|Jerk Chicken Taco (2) w/Fries
|$10.99
Grilled Jerk Chicken on a Corn Tortilla w/Pineapple Pico de Gallo, and Jerk Sauce served with a side of Fresh Cut French Fries
|Jerk Chicken Taco (4) w/Fries
|$16.99
Grilled Jerk Chicken on a Corn Tortilla w/Pineapple Pico de Gallo, and Jerk Sauce served with a side of Fresh Cut French Fries
More about Mi Rancho - Humble
Mi Rancho - Humble
4801 Wilson Rd, #800, Humble
|Kids Soft Taco
|$5.99
Served with rice and beans
|Ribeye Tacos
|$18.50
Three com tortilla tacos filled with diced ribeye, onions, cilantro, queso fresco, and avocado. Served with rice and charro beans
|Crispy Tacos
|$14.50
Three ground beef crispy tacos, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese. Served with rice and beans