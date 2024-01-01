Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Turkey salad in
Humble
/
Humble
/
Turkey Salad
Humble restaurants that serve turkey salad
TinRoof BBQ
18918 Town Center Blvd, Atascocita
No reviews yet
Smoked Turkey Salad
$15.00
More about TinRoof BBQ
Blue Lagoon Bar & Grill - Balmoral
15808 Crystal Terrace Drive, Atascocita
No reviews yet
COMBO Half Turkey Sandwich & Salad
$10.95
Choice of House or Caesar Salad, Half Turkey Sandwich.
Sandwich served with Deli Turkey, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Bacon, and Herb Mayo.
More about Blue Lagoon Bar & Grill - Balmoral
