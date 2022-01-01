Go
Toast

Humble Wine Bar

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS

15400 Detroit Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (417 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

15400 Detroit Ave

Lakewood OH

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Deagan's Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

Deagan's Kitchen and Bar is a gastropub/craft beer bar in Lakewood, Ohio.

Sauced Taproom & Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ohio City Burrito - Lakewood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Beyond Juicery + Eatery

No reviews yet

FRESH is our FOCUS
PEOLE are our PURPOSE

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston