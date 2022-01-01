Go
Toast

Humble Sea Brewing

Come in and enjoy!

5560 Pacific Coast Hwy

No reviews yet

Popular Items

B.L.T.A. Chopped Salad$15.00
Tomato, Bacon Lardon, avocado, croutons, and Romaine tossed in house made ranch.
Plant Based Kook Burger$17.00
House patty loaded with lentils and other legumes, aged cheddar, lettuce, pickle, grilled onions and secret sauce; served with seasoned tater tots or our seasonal mixed green side salad.
Double Kook Burger$18.00
Two Well Done Niman Ranch Beef Patties With Cheddar, Secret Sauce, House Pickles, Grilled Onions, and Shredded Romaine Lettuce On A Seeded Bun; served with seasoned tater tots or our seasonal mixed green side salad.
Beer Battered Fish and Tots$21.00
Local white fish in Humble Sea beer batter, deep fried, served with tots, hop vinegar aioli and grilled lemon.
Kids Kook Burger$9.00
One Niman beef patty cooked well and
topped with cheddar cheese and lettuce
on a sesame seed bun.
Served with seasoned tater tots.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Marinated and Grilled Chicken Breast, With Bacon Jam, Cheddar Cheese, Shredded Romaine, Fried Sweet Onions and Citra Hop Aioli on a Toasted Sesame Bun; served with seasoned tater tots or our seasonal mixed green salad.
See full menu

Location

5560 Pacific Coast Hwy

Pacifica CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Puerto 27

No reviews yet

Peruvian Kitchen & Pisco Bar

Chick'nCone

No reviews yet

We are the first Chick'nCone on the West Coast and the First Industrial Air Fryer Concept in the Bay Area!
With our fresh food, fast service, and friendly staff, eating at Chick'nCone® is a selfie-worthy experience you’ll want to share with your family & friends!

The Green Enchilada

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Paris Baguette

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston