Humboldt Haus

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • SANDWICHES

2956-58 west north ave • $

Avg 4.8 (3106 reviews)

Popular Items

Italian$11.00
9" sandwich with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar, salami, pastrami, capicola and provolone with either hot giardiniera or banana peppers
6" Custom$6.50
6" sandwich with lettuce, tomato, onion, you choose 1 meat, 1 cheese, 1 condiment
9" Tuna$8.00
9" sandwich with lettuce, tomato, onion and tuna
Mushroom Melt$10.00
toasted focaccia roll with tomato, onion, grain mustard, avocado, portobello mushrooms, roasted red peppers and provolone
Haus Turkey$11.00
9" sandwich with lettuce, tomato, onion, regular mayo, yellow mustard, turkey, avocado, american and pickles or hot giardiniera
Haus Rueben$11.00
toasted focaccia roll with haus dressing, sauerkraut, turkey, corned beef, and swiss
Party Tray$60.00
Nothing but Veggies$9.00
9" sandwich with lettuce, tomato, onion, garlic mayo, avocado, cucumber and lettuce
Roast Beef Melt$10.00
toasted focaccia roll with tomato, onion, sriracha aioli, roast beef and provolone
Beast$13.00
9" sandwich with lettuce, tomato, onion, haus dressing, turkey, salami, pastrami, ham, roast beef, mortadella and provolone
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Sports
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2956-58 west north ave

Chicago IL

