Humboldt restaurants you'll love

Humboldt restaurants
Must-try Humboldt restaurants

Cozy's Grindhouse

802 Bridge Street, Humboldt

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PROF. MEDULA OBLONGATA (KFC BOWL)$14.00
fried chicken bites, mashed red potatoes, gravy, corn, shredded cheese
PIT POTATO$10.00
smoked spud, butter, choice of PULLED PORK or grilled chicken, bbq sauce, bbq sour cream, scallions
A SIDE OF$3.00
ALL THE SIDES WE CURRENTLY HAVE AVAILABLE
More about Cozy's Grindhouse
HoneyBee Bruncherie

822 Bridge St, Humboldt

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about HoneyBee Bruncherie
Shooky's Good Eatz LLC

901 Bridge Street, Humboldt

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Shooky's Good Eatz LLC
