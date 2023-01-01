Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bruschetta pizza in
Hummelstown
/
Hummelstown
/
Bruschetta Pizza
Hummelstown restaurants that serve bruschetta pizza
Jo Jo's Pizza & Restaurant
3 E Main St, Hummelstown
No reviews yet
Med Bruschetta Pizza
$19.79
More about Jo Jo's Pizza & Restaurant
Englewood Brewing
1219 West End Avenue, Hummelstown
No reviews yet
Bruschetta Pizza
$14.00
Traditional red sauce, bruschetta, fresh mozzarella, basil oil and balsamic glaze.
More about Englewood Brewing
