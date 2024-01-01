Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Buffalo chicken wraps in
Hummelstown
/
Hummelstown
/
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Hummelstown restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
Jo Jo's Pizza & Restaurant
3 E Main St, Hummelstown
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$9.50
More about Jo Jo's Pizza & Restaurant
My Way Pizza & Grill - 757 Middletown Road
757 Middletown Road, Hummelstown
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$10.75
More about My Way Pizza & Grill - 757 Middletown Road
