Cheeseburgers in Hummelstown
Hummelstown restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
More about Jo Jo's Pizza & Restaurant
Jo Jo's Pizza & Restaurant
3 E Main St, Hummelstown
|Cheeseburger Combo
|$7.50
Served on Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayonnaise. Mushrooms, bacon, grilled onions and cheddar cheese
|Bacon Mushroom Cheeseburger Sub
|$12.50
Mushroom, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion and mayo
|California Cheeseburger
|$7.50
Served on Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayonnaise.