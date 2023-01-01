Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Hummelstown

Hummelstown restaurants
Toast

Hummelstown restaurants that serve greek salad

Consumer pic

 

Jo Jo's Pizza & Restaurant

3 E Main St, Hummelstown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$0.00
Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Sweet Peppers, Giardiniera, and Kalamata Olives.
More about Jo Jo's Pizza & Restaurant
Item pic

 

Englewood Brewing

1219 West End Avenue, Hummelstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Salmon Greek Salad$18.00
Spring lettuce mix, Kalamata olives, cherry tomato, red onion, feta cheese, cucumber, pepperoncini, parmesan, oregano and Greek dressing. Substitute chicken, portobello, petite tenderloin or shrimp.
More about Englewood Brewing
Banner pic

 

My Way Pizza & Grill - 757 Middletown Road

757 Middletown Road, Hummelstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$10.75
Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta, olives, greek dressing
More about My Way Pizza & Grill - 757 Middletown Road

