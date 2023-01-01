Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Hummelstown

Go
Hummelstown restaurants
Toast

Hummelstown restaurants that serve salmon

Consumer pic

 

Jo Jo's Pizza & Restaurant

3 E Main St, Hummelstown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Penne with Salmon$22.00
Penne pasta with salmon in a vodka pink cream sauce
More about Jo Jo's Pizza & Restaurant
Item pic

 

Englewood Brewing

1219 West End Avenue, Hummelstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Salmon Greek Salad$18.00
Spring lettuce mix, Kalamata olives, cherry tomato, red onion, feta cheese, cucumber, pepperoncini, parmesan, oregano and Greek dressing. Substitute chicken, portobello, petite tenderloin or shrimp.
More about Englewood Brewing

Browse other tasty dishes in Hummelstown

Meatball Subs

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Chicken Wraps

Margherita Pizza

Antipasto Salad

Tacos

Boneless Wings

Greek Salad

Map

More near Hummelstown to explore

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Lititz

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Hershey

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Camp Hill

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Palmyra

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (91 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (133 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1985 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (346 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (582 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston