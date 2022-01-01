Go
Toast

HUMMUS

Mediterranean inspired eats, elevated. All natural, locally sourced, vibrant, clean eating in a fast-casual, lively setting.

Serving bowls, wraps, and fresh squeezed juices using ingredients prepared daily in small batches for a seasonally inspired, personalized experience to satisfy the individual tastes and dietary needs of our guests.

1000 S Rampart BLVD #7

No reviews yet

Popular Items

HUM Roasted Veg$13.79
Seasoned with Mediterranean herbs, garlic, and a hint of lemon then slow roasted for a vibrant addition to any bowl.
HUM Chicken$13.79
All natural, marinated in house with special herbs and spices finished on a char-grill.
Mini Pita$0.75
You might want to order 2-3 of these! Organic with no preservatives, these mini pocket pitas are delicious with our hummus and a great addition to any bowl.
HUM Atlantic Salmon (Flame-Grilled)$15.59
Prepared to-order on the char-grill and finished with fresh squeezed lemon. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and a great source of protein.
HUM Bird's Eye Beef$14.59
Prepared with bird's eye chili peppers, garlic, and a unique blend of spices. Slow braised until it is fork-tender and full of flavor.
HUM Gyro (Lamb & Beef)$14.59
An elevated version of the traditional Greek gyro prepared to-order on our char-grill for a defining flavor meant to please the greatest of enthusiasts.
Drink$2.54
Fresh house-made juices, lemonade, and Stubborn craft sodas.
Garlic Herb Pita Fries$3.97
Crispy pita chips in the shape of fries!
Seasoned with a delicious house made garlic-herb blend. Enjoy alone or with your favorite dip.
HUM Vegan Falafel$13.79
A blend of chickpeas, fava beans, fresh herbs and spices. Flash fried for a crunchy outside and moist interior.
Large Pita$1.29
Organic with no preservatives, these Greek style pitas are delicious with our hummus and a great addition to any bowl.
See full menu

Location

1000 S Rampart BLVD #7

Las Vegas NV

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Martini

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Meraki Greek Grill

No reviews yet

Authentic Greek food with a modern twist.

Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park

No reviews yet

YEAH WE KNOW THE MARGARITA, IT WAS INVENTED HERE!
For 125 years, Hussong’s Cantina in Ensenada has been known as, “The bar that built a town” frequented by gunslingers, movie stars, revolutionaries and it has even seen a horse or two darken its doorways.
The Margarita was invented at Hussongs back in October, 1941 by bartender Don Carlos Orozco. He concocted the perfect mixture of equal parts Tequila, Damiana, and lime, served over ice in a salt-rimmed glass for Margarita Henkel, daughter of the German Ambassador to Mexico. Not too many people know that, but it’s the truth. The story is on record in the Ensenada Historical Society and was verified by Margarita Henkel herself a few years back. The Hussong’s family still owns and manages the cantina in Ensenada and in keeping with the Hussong’s tradition, we serve The Original Margarita hand-shaken with only fresh ingredients.

Rustic House

No reviews yet

Kitchen * TAPS * Gaming

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston