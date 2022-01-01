Go
Hummus Bodega

5549 Geary Blvd

Popular Items

French Fries Medium$5.99
Falafel Balls 5pcs$5.99
Babaganoush$7.99
Fire-roasted eggplant puree mixed with mayo, garlic, and lemon
Pita Bread 5pcs$6.99
Freshly Baked pita bread. 5 pcs
Hummus$11.99
Fresh hummus, made daily with our
secret recipe.
Falafel Balls 10pcs$10.99
Pita Falafel$13.99
Freshly baked pita filled with falafel, hummus, chopped salad, cabbage, pickles and tahini.
Extra pita$1.49
Pita Tel Aviv$14.99
Freshly baked pita filled with humuus, Crispy eggplant, overnight egg chopped salad, cabbage,red onion with mint, pickles, tahini and amba sauce.
Falafel Plate$16.99
Hummus with warm chickpeas, 4 Falafel balls, israeli chopped salad, cabbage, pickles and shifka pepper.
Server with freshley baked pita bread and french fries.
Location

5549 Geary Blvd

San Francisco CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
