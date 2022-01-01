Hummus Elite was founded on the idea of comfortable prices for healthy dishes without compromising quality, freshness, and service for its customers. Based on the typical Israeli style with a modern twist, Hummus Elite holds strong ties to its Mediterranean origin. With a growing demand for greater selections, Hummus Elite has decided to expand its variety of dishes while still retaining its original concept.

At Hummus Elite we use only the best ingredients, including organic produce and eggs. Our Hummus is freshly made several times a day with the highest quality imported spices, with no preservatives added.



SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

39 E Palisade Ave • $$