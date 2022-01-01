Go
Hummus Elite

Hummus Elite was founded on the idea of comfortable prices for healthy dishes without compromising quality, freshness, and service for its customers. Based on the typical Israeli style with a modern twist, Hummus Elite holds strong ties to its Mediterranean origin. With a growing demand for greater selections, Hummus Elite has decided to expand its variety of dishes while still retaining its original concept.
At Hummus Elite we use only the best ingredients, including organic produce and eggs. Our Hummus is freshly made several times a day with the highest quality imported spices, with no preservatives added.

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

39 E Palisade Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (497 reviews)

Popular Items

HUMMUS APPETIZER$9.95
OUR SIGNATURE HOMEMADE HUMMUS W/ 1 PITA
CHICKEN SOUP REG 12 oz$9.95
CELERY,CARROTS,ONIONS,CHICKEN IN CLEAR CHICKEN BROTH
KOFTA KEBAB (HALF PLATE)$21.95
GROUND BEEF & LAMB MIXED W/ MIDDLE EASTERN SPICES
V FALAFEL SANDWICH$11.95
HUMMUS, CABBAGE or ISRAELI SALAD & TAHINI SAUCE
KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS$14.95
6 pcs OF OUR HOMEMADE CHICKEN FINGERS OVER FRIES OR SWEET POTATO FRIES COMES W/ A KIDS JUICE BOX
VEGAN SHAWARMA (FULL PLATE)$27.95
MARINATED W/ OUR BLEND OF SHAWARMA SPICES
12 PCS CHICKEN FINGERS$19.95
NAZARETH BAKLAVA$7.95
LAYERS OF PHYLLO DOUGH TOPPED W/ HONEY AND MIXED NUTS
FISH TACOS$23.95
3 SOFT SHELLS TORTILLAS,FRIED BEANS,PICODEGALLO, PICKLED CABBAGE SERVE W/ SAUTEED FLOUNDER
V VEGETABLE SOUP QT 32 oz$15.95
CHUNCKS OF BUTTERNUT SQUASH, YAMS, ZUCCHINIS, CHICKPEAS, CARROTS
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

39 E Palisade Ave

Englewood NJ

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
SaturdayClosed
