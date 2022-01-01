The Hummus & Pita Co - Hilliard, OH
Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
No reviews yet
1777 Hilliard Rome Rd
Hilliard, OH 43026
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Location
1777 Hilliard Rome Rd, Hilliard OH 43026
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Roosters
A Fun, Casual Joint!
Average Joes Pub & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Lucky's Grille & Sports Pub
Come in and enjoy!
Nasty's Sports Bar & Restaurant
The most asked Question about NASTY’s
Why in the world would you name your restaurant NASTY’s?
The name is unique because it was our youngest son’s (Nathan) nickname given to him by his football team mates when he was a sophomore. He was not a dirty player, but when he played, he played lights out, downright NASTY as they would say and had several schools looking at him.