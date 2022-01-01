Go
HUMMUS

Mediterranean inspired eats, elevated. All natural, locally sourced, vibrant, clean eating in a fast-casual, lively setting.

Serving bowls, wraps, and fresh squeezed juices using ingredients prepared daily in small batches for a seasonally inspired, personalized experience to satisfy the individual tastes and dietary needs of our guests.

7645 S Rainbow Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Large Pita$1.29
Organic with no preservatives, these Greek style pitas are delicious with our hummus and a great addition to any bowl.
Mini Pita$0.75
You might want to order 2-3 of these! Organic with no preservatives, these mini pocket pitas are delicious with our hummus and a great addition to any bowl.
HUM Chicken$13.79
All natural, marinated in house with special herbs and spices finished on a char-grill.
HUM Halloumi Cheese$13.79
We import this mild, white, semi-firm, salted cheese all the way from Cyprus. Great source of calcium and protein.
HUM Vegan Falafel$13.79
A blend of chickpeas, fava beans, fresh herbs and spices. Flash fried for a crunchy outside and moist interior.
HUM Gyro (Lamb & Beef)$14.59
An elevated version of the traditional Greek gyro prepared to-order on our char-grill for a defining flavor meant to please the greatest of enthusiasts.
HUM Beef$14.59
Tender cuts of beef marinated in a unique blend of spices including coriander, cumin, and cardamom.
Drink$2.54
Fresh house-made juices, lemonade, and Stubborn craft sodas.
HUM Atlantic Salmon (Flame-Grilled)$15.59
Prepared to-order on the char-grill and finished with fresh squeezed lemon. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and a great source of protein.
Mini Chicken$8.79
All natural, marinated in house with special herbs and spices finished on a char-grill.
Location

7645 S Rainbow Blvd

Las Vegas NV

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
