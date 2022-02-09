Go
HUMMUS

Mediterranean inspired eats, elevated. All natural, locally sourced, vibrant, clean eating in a fast-casual, lively setting.
Serving bowls, wraps, and fresh squeezed juices using ingredients prepared daily in small batches for a seasonally inspired, personalized experience to satisfy the individual tastes and dietary needs of our guests.

10895 S. Eastern Ave STE#100

Popular Items

Large Pita$1.29
Organic with no preservatives, these Greek style pitas are delicious with our hummus and a great addition to any bowl.
Mini Pita$0.75
You might want to order 2-3 of these! Organic with no preservatives, these mini pocket pitas are delicious with our hummus and a great addition to any bowl.
HUM Atlantic Salmon (Flame-Grilled)$15.59
Prepared to-order on the char-grill and finished with fresh squeezed lemon. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and a great source of protein.
HUM Gyro (Lamb & Beef)$14.59
An elevated version of the traditional Greek gyro prepared to-order on our char-grill for a defining flavor meant to please the greatest of enthusiasts.
HUM Vegan Falafel$13.79
A blend of chickpeas, fava beans, fresh herbs and spices. Flash fried for a crunchy outside and moist interior.
HUM Beef$14.59
Tender cuts of beef marinated in a unique blend of spices including coriander, cumin, and cardamom.
PITA Chicken$13.79
All natural, marinated in house with special herbs and spices finished on a char-grill.
Drink$2.54
Fresh house-made juices, lemonade, and Stubborn craft sodas.
HUM Chicken$13.79
All natural, marinated in house with special herbs and spices finished on a char-grill.
HUM Roasted Veg$13.79
Seasoned with Mediterranean herbs, garlic, and a hint of lemon then slow roasted for a vibrant addition to any bowl.
Location

10895 S. Eastern Ave STE#100

Henderson NV

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
