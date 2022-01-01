Go
Toast

Humpty's Dumplings

Dumplings meet comfort food. Humpty's puts a novel twist on a traditional dish. Mix/match your pack of dumplings to fit whatever you're feeling.

277 N KESWICK AVE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken$10.00
Like a boneless buffalo chicken wing – only better! The mild heat lets everyone enjoy this favorite.
Sampler$10.00
Mix and Match for your favorite flavor combination!
Broccoli Cheddar$10.00
Broccoli & cheddar are the only two ingredients in this classic dumpling. If you enjoy this casserole dish you’ll love the dumplings.
Asian Pork$10.00
If you want traditional, this your stop. These delicious dumplings are made with pork shoulder, ginger, soy, & scallions.
Humpday Sampler
Humpday Cheesesteak$6.00
Cheesesteak Noodes
Chip steak, peppers, onions, cheese sauce. garnished with scallions.
Honey Chipotle Chicken Noodles
Sauteed onions and crispy chicken tossed in Humpty’s Honey BBQ sauce with a ranch drizzle and scallion garnish.
Cheesesteak$10.00
Creamy American cheese , chip cut bottom round . this match made in philly heaven is even better as a dumpling
Honey Chipotle Chicken$10.00
This unique dumpling is made of chicken breast, smoked gouda, red onions, scallions & honey chipotle BBQ sauce. Think sweet and smokey.
See full menu

Location

277 N KESWICK AVE

Glenside PA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Franklin's Glenside Pub & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Small local family friendly pub. Serving fresh made to order food. Complemented with local craft beers. Check out our monthly calendar for live Music, Quizzo and other fun weekly things we have going on.

Pinto/ Nacho Spot

No reviews yet

Southwestern eatery with a focus of food in and around Arizona.
BYOS Bring your own spirit - full mocktail and mixer menu

The Ways Restaurant and Brewery

No reviews yet

From Scratch Kitchen and Brewery, specializing in Smoked Meats, with a significant selection of Vegetarian options

Village Deli Online Ordering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston