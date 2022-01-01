Go
Humpty's @ The Saint

Look for the Neon! we're a walk-up window just off Front and Girard. order ahead to grab and go

102 west girard ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Humpday Sampler
6 Honey Chipotle Chicken$12.00
Asian Pork$6.00
Sweet Heat$12.00
6 Buffalo Chicken$12.00
Like a boneless buffalo chicken wing – only better! The mild heat let’s everyone enjoy this favorite.
6 Asian Pork$12.00
Tender pork loin, imported sharp provolone, broccoli rabe, with an herb & garlic au jus.
Cheesesteak$6.00
O.G. Buffalo$10.00
6 Cheesesteak$12.00
A classic Philly inspired marvel, this one-of-a-kind dumpling is made of chip steak & American cheese and is one of our most popular dumplings. 12 dumplings per bag.
6 Broccoli Cheddar$12.00
*vegan* Cabbage, carrots, red pepper, scallions, sesame oil and soy
Location

102 west girard ave

philadelphia PA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
