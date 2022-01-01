Go
Humpty's Wall of breakFAST

Now Open! Come in and enjoy!

8820 Burnet Rd. Suite 502

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Breakfast Wrap
Build-Your-Own breakfast wrap with your choice of protein, veggies, cheese, and house-made sauce.
Humpty's WALLfle Sticks (VT)$3.95
Pancake Dippers (VT)$3.95
Loaded Hash Brown Balls (GF)$5.95
Hash Brown Balls are loaded with cheese, chives, and sour cream, and then deep fried to golden perfection.
ScramBowl
Build-Your-Own breakfast bowl with your choice of protein, veggies, cheese, and house-made sauce.
Humpty's WALLfle Sticks DELUXE (VT)$4.50
Our classic WALLfle Sticks just got an upgrade! Offering four new lip-smacking flavors.
HOT Latte$3.25
Migas (GF)$9.95
Breakfast scrambowl with egg, sausage, pico de gallo, japapenos, scallions, queso, and chips.
Breakfast Sandwich
Build-Your-Own breakfast sandwich with your choice of protein, veggies, cheese, and house-made sauce.
Your Eggcelence$9.95
Breakfast Sandwich with egg, cheddar cheese, bacon, tomato, vampire salsa and avocado on ciabatta bread.
Location

8820 Burnet Rd. Suite 502

Austin TX

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
