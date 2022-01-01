Go
Hunan Springs

4939 Hamilton Blvd

Popular Items

Sweet & Sour Chicken$15.95
Crispy white meat chicken with a red sweet and sour sauce.
Steamed Dumplings (6)$9.95
Please add 10-15 min to your "Ready Time" for dumplings.
Shrimp Roll$2.50
Pan-Fried Dumplings (6)$9.95
Please add 10-15 min to your "Ready Time" for dumplings.
Egg Roll$2.00
Sesame Chicken$16.95
Crispy white meat chicken tossed in a sweet sesame sauce.
🌶 General Tso's Chicken$16.95
Crispy chicken thigh tossed in our famous sweet and spicy general tso's sauce.
Bag of Crispy Noodles$2.00
w/ side of 2 oz. house duck sauce
Chicken with Broccoli$15.95
White meat chicken sauteed with broccoli in a white wine sauce.
Vegetable Roll$1.95
Wescosville PA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
