Madison- State St
Open today 8:00 AM - 12:59 AM
No reviews yet
422 State Street
Madison, WI 53703
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
Location
422 State Street, Madison WI 53703
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Mom's Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Smokin Bones BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
Brewsky's
Come in and enjoy!
Monk's Bar and Grill
Monk's Bar & Grill has been known throughout the Midwest as THE place to go for a great burger and friendly service since 1947! We serve fresh, home-style burgers in a clean, family, fun-filled sports atmosphere.