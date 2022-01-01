Go
A map showing the location of Madison- State St

Madison- State St

Open today 8:00 AM - 12:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

422 State Street

Madison, WI 53703

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:59 am

Location

422 State Street, Madison WI 53703

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Mom's Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Smokin Bones BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brewsky's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Monk's Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Monk's Bar & Grill has been known throughout the Midwest as THE place to go for a great burger and friendly service since 1947! We serve fresh, home-style burgers in a clean, family, fun-filled sports atmosphere.

Madison- State St

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston