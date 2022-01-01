Go
Toast

Hungry Coyote

Traditional food and drink recipes, perfected over generations!

1185 Highland Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Al Pastor, Pinnapple, Onions$15.00
Steak, Chorizo, Onions$15.00
Grilled Veg Burrito$11.00
Red$18.00
Pollo Asado Plate$18.00
citrus and spice marinated grilled chicken
Chicken, Chorizo, Onions, Peppers$15.00
Shrimp, Chorizo, Onions$17.00
Lengua Grande Burrito$13.00
Enchiladas Plate$18.00
corn tortilla rolled around a filling and covered sauce
Steak Bowl$12.50
See full menu

Location

1185 Highland Ave

Needham MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Blue on Highland - Needham 2022

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Blue on Highland

No reviews yet

We are an eclectic suburban restaurant serving modern American cuisine in a contemporary, urban chic setting, located in Needham Heights. Blue on highland is perfect for power lunching or socializing after work over dinner and drinks, celebrating special occasions, or simply enjoying chef inspired dishes, signature cocktails, local craft beer, and fine wine in our alfresco retro bar and lounge area.

The Farmhouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

COOK.Needham

No reviews yet

Cook is an “approachable, fun and introspective look at the process of being a restaurant. There’s a lot of bells and whistles in the industry, and this is kind of the opposite of that. I really wanted to make it a destination and second home for my customers.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston