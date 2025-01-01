This restaurant does not have any images
Hungry Greek Carrollwood
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 7:45 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 7:45 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 7:45 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 7:45 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 7:45 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 7:45 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 7:45 pm
Restaurant info
Fresh, Healthy, Greek! Authentic Greek Kitchen, with fast casual delicious homemade meals.
Location
10041 N. Dale Mabry hwy, Tampa, FL 33618