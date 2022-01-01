Go
Hungry Habanero

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

11040 Magnolia Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (200 reviews)

Popular Items

Asada Torta$12.95
Marinated Skirt Steak, Lettuce, Tomato, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Serrano Pesto, Mayo, Salsa Roja.
Asada Burrito$12.95
Marinated Skirt Steak, Guacamole, House Cheese Blend, Serrano Pesto, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream
Barbacoa Taco$3.50
Slow cooked beef chuck roast, Guacamole, Salsa Roja, Cilantro
Spicy Shrimp Taco$4.50
Spicy Shrimp, Spicy Mayo, Cilantro.
Fish Taco$4.25
Pan Seared Red Snapper, Kale Slaw, Pickled Onions, Lime Crema, Cilantro.
Al Pastor Taco$3.50
Sliced Pork Shoulder, Pineapple, Guacamole, Caramelized Onions, Salsa Roja, Cilantro.
Fried Chicken Taco$3.50
Hot Fried Chicken Tenders, Kale Slaw, Pickled Carrots, Spicy Mayo, Cilantro.
Asada Fries$9.95
Marinated Skirt Steak, French Fries, Guacamole, Cheese Sauce, Queso Fresco, Serrano Pesto, Pickled Jalapeños, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Cilantro.
Asada Rojos$7.00
Marinated Skirt Steak, Yellow Corn Tortilla, House Cheese Blend, Lime Crema, Pico De Gallo, Lettuce, Jalapeños, Cilantro.
Asada Taco$3.50
Marinated Skirt Steak, Guacamole, Cilantro, Red Onion.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

11040 Magnolia Blvd

North Hollywood CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
