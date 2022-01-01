Go
Hungry Headz

Good food with tons of options , any way you want.

Location:18314 Euclid Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

5 Wing Dinner$9.99
5 Wing Dinner Includes Coleslaw, Fries & Bread
Onion Rings$3.99
Hot Head Chicken Sandwich$9.99
2 filets of Spicy Chicken with Lettuce Tomato Pickle and Monterey Jack Cheese, Ranch
Quesadilla$9.99
Quesadilla ( Chicken or Steak ) Tomatoes,
Green Peppers, Onions Chedder Cheese,
Salsa and Sour Cream on the side
Steak by the Lake$10.99
Premium Steak, Melted Provolone, Peppers, Onions & Mushrooms
Corned Beef$9.99
Fresh Corned Beef Piled High on Rye Bread with Swiss Cheese
Jalapeño Poppers$4.99
Chicken Philly$10.99
NY Chopped Cheese$10.99
Chopped Cheese done NY Style straight from Brooklyn NY.
Fresh Chopped Patty with cheese, onions and peppers and toppings of your choosing.
Fries$3.99
Location

Cleveland OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

