Hungry Pants

Orlando's very own plant-curious, fast-fine eatery!

3421 S Orange Ave

Popular Items

Buddha Bowl$12.00
(V, GF) warm brown rice/quinoa mix, chickpeas, sautéed kale, seasonal squash, pickled purple cabbage with green goddess dressing
Salmon Wrap$14.00
Chilled seared salmon, collard leaf, quinoa, avocado with cilantro aioli in a tortilla.
Cauli Tots$8.00
Shiitake Sesame Noodz$14.00
(V, GF) chilled brown rice noodles marinated in a sesame soy sauce with bok choy, marinated shiitake mushrooms, pickled cucumbers, shiitake “bacon”, scallions and furikake
HP Market Salad$13.00
(VEG) Arugula, quinoa, chickpeas, seasonal squash, dried cranberries, goat cheese, ume roasted pepitas, with pomegranate balsamic vinaigrette.
Turkey Reuben$12.00
sliced turkey breast, purple sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and special sauce on grilled pumpernickel
Veggie Burger$12.00
(V) Black bean grain patty, pickled red onion, cilantro aioli and arugula on a sesame seed bun. **Contains Wheat & Gluten**
CLT Sandwich$12.00
(V) Curry lime tempeh, arugula, avocado and cilantro aioli on grilled wheat bread. **Contains Wheat, Soybeans and Gluten**
Cheeseburger$12.00
Grass-fed beef patty, cheddar cheese, special sauce, lettuce and tomato on a sesame seed bun. **Contains Wheat and Gluten.**
Kale Caesar Salad$11.00
(V) fresh kale massaged with miso-caesar dressing, topped with cashew crumble and sourdough croutons
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

3421 S Orange Ave

Orlando FL

Sunday9:45 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:45 am - 9:00 pm
Foxtail Coffee

Tin & Taco Sodo

Gou-oui

Gator's Dockside

