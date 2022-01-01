Go
Toast

Hungry's Cafe / Heartbeet

Come in and enjoy!

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

14714 MEMORIAL • $$

Avg 4.1 (113 reviews)

Popular Items

HB Mediterranean Fusion Bowl$15.00
Organic lentil brown rice, golden raisins, ginger-glazed Brussels sprouts, herb basmati rice, black beans, pico de gallo, butternut squash, avocado relish, cumin-cilantro vegan aioli
*Vegan
*Gluten-Friendly
HB Crispy Tofu Chipotle Wrap$14.00
Organic panko-crusted honey ginger tofu, black beans, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes topped with chipotle-chili sauce
*Vegan
*Nut-Free
HB SD Beet "Potato" Salad$5.00
HB Philly "Cheesesteak" Sandwich$15.00
Chopped garlic- & parsley-sautéed seitan, caramelized onions, red & green bell pepper, wild mushrooms, cashew queso served on toasted ciabatta
*Vegan
HB Tomato Basil$5.00
Puréed & slow-simmered tomatoes, coconut milk, onions, basil.
*Vegan
*Nut-Free
Iced Tea$3.00
HB Snackers' Trio$12.00
House-made guacamole, cashew queso, smoked salsa with tortilla chips.
*Gluten-Friendly
*Vegan
HB Soba Noodle Salad$16.00
Chopped kale, red bell pepper, julienned carrots, Persian cucumber, scallions, ginger-sesame-chili dressing, toasted sesame seeds, cilantro.
*Vegan
HB Crispy Eggplant Tacos$14.00
House-made avocado tortilla, Napa & purple cabbage slaw, house-made spicy pickled vegetables topped with chipotle drizzle
*Vegetarian
*Nut-Free
HB Curry Tofu$15.00
Brown rice, sun-dried tomato apricot walnut cream sauce, French green beans, cherry tomatoes, served with pita
*Vegan
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

14714 MEMORIAL

HOUSTON TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0109

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Ninfa's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dog Haus Biergarten

No reviews yet

American, Dogs, Sausages, Burgers, Chicken

BB's Tex-Orleans

No reviews yet

Order from our limited menu today!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston