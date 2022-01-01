Go
Hungry's Cafe

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

2356 RICE BLVD • $$

Avg 3.9 (1281 reviews)

Popular Items

The Nutritious Bowl$17.00
Two organic tricolor quinoa and kale patties, organic brown rice, Cuban black beans, pico de gallo, avocado relish, seasonal vegetables, tahini drizzle.
Mediterranean Wrap$15.00
Whole wheat tortilla, seasoned lamb and beef, tomato, onion, lettuce, signature Tzatziki
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

2356 RICE BLVD

HOUSTON TX

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

