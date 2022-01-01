Hunky Dory
Locally sourced and Southern-inspired. Offering dine in, take out, & delivery.
40 Market Street • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
40 Market Street
Warren RI
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Rod's Grille
Through our doors walk the finest people... OUR CUSTOMERS!
Federal Hill Pizza - Warren
Award winning Brick Oven Pizza plus Pastas, Salads, Burgers, Grinders, Appetizers, Desserts, Craft Beer and MORE!
Happy Place Creperie
Come in get happy with us. Savory and sweet crepes, salads, coffee, soft drinks and shakes.
The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar - Warren
Come in and enjoy!