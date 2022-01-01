Go
Hunky Dory

Locally sourced and Southern-inspired. Offering dine in, take out, & delivery.

40 Market Street • $

Avg 4.9 (285 reviews)

Popular Items

Pimento Cheese$10.00
hunky dory's pimento cheese dip, candied jalapeños, house-made seeded crackers (crackers contain wheat + sesame)
Pot de Crème$10.00
chocolate pot de crème, graham crumble, toasted meringue
contains gluten + dairy
Hunky Burger$14.00
stony creek farm 5oz smashburger, cabot cheddar, vidalia onion, dill pickles + special sauce all on a martin's sesame potato roll served with house fries
bun contains gluten, dairy, and sesame seeds. Gluten free option substitutes Udi's gluten free buns.
Berkshire Pork Chop$28.00
berkshire pork chop, cider-glazed brussel sprouts, roasted local butternut squash, apples, cranberry purée
gluten + dairy free
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
fried chicken, carolina gold honey mustard, slaw, + pickles on a martin's sesame seed potato roll, served with house fries
contains gluten + dairy, bun contains sesame seeds
Hand-Rolled Cavatelli$20.00
sweet potato purée, delicata squash, ember-roasted broccoli rabe, house ricotta, brown butter walnut crunch
Pasta contains eggs & diary, dish contains nuts. Dish available without nuts, please call (401) 245-1809 for allergy requests.
Smoked Baffoni Chicken Wings$14.00
smoked + dry-spiced chicken wings, alabama white bbq sauce, scallions
gluten + dairy free
Charred Broccoli Rabe$12.00
ember-roasted broccoli rabe, kitchen garden farm aji dulce pepper broth, honey-roasted peanuts
contains peanuts and honey
Honey Hot Drop Biscuits$9.00
buttermilk drop biscuits with a hot honey drizzle
contains gluten + dairy
Reservations
Online Ordering

40 Market Street

Warren RI

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
