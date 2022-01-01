Go
Hunny Beez Newberg

Your Backyard Barbecue with a Filipino Twist.

SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

910 E 1st St • $

Avg 4.6 (1019 reviews)

Popular Items

Shanghai Pork Lumpia (3)$6.00
Hand rolled Filipino Eggrolls, filled with ground pork, green onions, garlic, & carrots, served with a side of Hunny Beez Sauce.
Build your own Meat Plate$13.00
Pick your choice of Meat(s), Lumpia, and two sides.
Pineapple Kicker$13.00
Your choice of a 1/3 pound burger pattie, Smoked Pulled Pork, Smoked Chicken or Smoked Brisket, served on a black sesame seed bun with sweet chili mayo, lettuce, tomato, Tillamook Swiss Cheese, & Grilled Pinepple. Served with fresh cut fries.
Classic Cheeseburger$12.50
Your choice of a 1/3 pound burger pattie, Smoked Pulled Pork, Smoked Chicken or Smoked Brisket, served on a black sesame seed bun with garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion, & Tillamook Cheddar Cheese. Served with fresh cut fries.
Rice Bowl$6.00
Jasmine rice topped with your choice of meat, Hunny Beez Sauce & green onion.
Beehive Fry$10.00
Fresh cut fries topped with Pulled pork, cheese, mango slaw, sweet chili mayo, sriracha ketchup, green onion and Hunny Beez Sauce.
Fast Food Burger$6.75
A fresh grilled burger with American cheese, pickles, yellow onions, and topped with Beez Fry Sauce. Served with fresh cut fries.
Meltdown Grilled Cheese$12.00
Thick Sourdough bread with garlic aioli, Tillamook Cheddar cheese, smoked brisket and smoked mac & cheese.
$2 for each Meltdown Grilled Cheese goes to the Yamhill County Food Bank.
Fried Pot Stickers (6)$6.00
Deep fried dumplings stuffed with chicken & vegetables & served with a side of Hunny Beez sauce.
Yellow Jacket$15.00
Two 1/3 burger patties served on black sesame seed bun with garlic aioli, grilled onion, melted American Cheese, & applewood Smoked bacon. Served with fresh cut fries. Available in Single, Double, Triple, & Quad.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

910 E 1st St

Newberg OR

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

SubTerra Kitchen & Cellar

No reviews yet

Located in Oregon Wine Country, SubTerra invites you to celebrate simple food and bold flavors from local farms and purveyors.
Growing up in Guatemala, Javier learned that hospitality and sharing food with one’s guests is one of the most important things you can do. No matter who you are or where you come from, the gift of hospitality was demonstrated time and again. This idea, so ingrained in my identity, is the driving force behind SubTerra.
This is one of the things that Stephanie and Javier came to appreciate about each other, how much life happens over a meal! No matter where you are in the world, life happens around the table. From the everyday, to the great moments in life, we want SubTerra to be a place where people come together to create new memories, connect with each other, to celebrate and be celebrated, nurture relationships, and foster community over a great meal.
Welcome to our house!
Javier & Stephanie

Field & Stream

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hops n Drops

No reviews yet

Hops n Drops "A Neighborhood Gathering Place"

Killer Burger

No reviews yet

Located on your way home in Parkway Village off of Langer Farms Parkway. Family-friendly, fiercely-fun, come on in for burgers made with 1/3 lb of local, 100% natural beef, stacked high with fresh ingredients and served with bacon and perfectly crispy fries.

