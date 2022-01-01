Go
Hunsa Thai Kitchen - NASA

4622 E nasa pkwy

Popular Items

Pad Se-Eew
Flat rice noodle, egg, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, and sweet garlic with sweet soy sauce.
Dumpling$9.95
Steam wonton filled with mixed pork, shrimp.
Serve with spicy black soy sauce
Spring Roll$7.95
Mixed vegetables, mint, basil, and tofu
wrapped in rice paper, served with peanuts
sauce.
Drunken Noodle
Flat rice noodle, egg, red &amp; green bell peppers, mushroom, garlic, and basil.
Yellow Curry
Potato, onions, and carrot.
Green Curry
Bell peppers, green bean, bamboo shoots, and basil.
Red Curry
Bell peppers, green bean, bamboo shoots, and basil.
Egg Roll$7.95
Mixed vegetables wrapped in a spring roll
pasty and deep fried. Served with sweet &
sour sauce.
Pad Thai
Rice Noodle, egg, bean sprout, and green onion with sweet tamarind sauce. Topped
with crushed peanut.
Thai Fried Rice
Egg, garlic, tomato, onion, Chinese broccoli, and white pepper.
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4622 E nasa pkwy

Seabrook TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
