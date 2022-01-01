Hunter House Hamburgers
Classic sliders and fries since 1952.
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
35075 Woodward Avenue • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
35075 Woodward Avenue
Birmingham MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
7Greens
DELIVERY | CURBSIDE PICKUP | CATERING
Casa Pernoi
A casual yet sophisticated Italian restaurant in the heart of Birmingham with house-made breads and pastas made daily.
All Seasons Birmingham
Innovate, Engage, Enliven & Totally Captivate
hospitality of west bloomfield
Come in and enjoy!