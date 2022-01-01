Go
Hunter House Hamburgers

Classic sliders and fries since 1952.

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

35075 Woodward Avenue • $

Avg 4.2 (763 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Fries$2.50
Classic shoestrings.
Single Cheeseburger$2.50
Fresh ground beef and cheese with caramelized onions, ketchup, mustard, and pickles.
Triple Cheeseburger$4.75
Three beef patties with cheese, caramelized onions, ketchup, mustard, and pickles.
Medium Drink$1.75
Double Hamburger$3.50
Two beef patties with caramelized onions, ketchup, mustard, and pickles.
Large Drink$2.00
Single Hamburger$2.25
Fresh ground beef with caramelized onions, ketchup, mustard, and pickles.
Chocolate Shake$4.00
Made with premium ice cream.
Small Fries$2.00
Classic shoestrings.
Double Cheeseburger$3.75
Two beef patties with cheese, caramelized onions, ketchup, mustard, and pickles.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

35075 Woodward Avenue

Birmingham MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
