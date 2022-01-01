Go
Toast

Hunter's Cafe and Bakery

We are an organic cafe and scratch bakery. We offer a variety of diet specific pastries (keto, GF, paleo, vegan) as well as sandwiches and coffee. Come in or order online!

31 East MacArthur Crescent Suite 101

No reviews yet

Popular Items

RICO SUAVE, NO BACON$10.00
Eggs, tater tots, avocado, cheddar cheese, cotija cheese, cilantro crema in a flour tortilla. Served with Molcajete salsa.
RICO SUAVE$12.00
Eggs, bacon, tater tots, avocado, cheddar cheese, cotija cheese, cilantro crema in a flour tortilla. Served with a Molcajete salsa.
BODEGA BREAKFAST SANDWICH$10.00
Bacon, egg, cheese and kill sauce on grilled ciabatta bun.
CAPPUCCINO$4.00
CROQUE MONSIEUR$7.00
Ham and cheddar cheese on a butter croissant
LATTE$4.50
ORGANIC CHOCOLATE CHIP$6.00
ORGANIC BLUEBERRY CREAM CHEESE MUFFIN$8.00
KICKIN CHICKEN$12.00
HOT POCKET$8.00
House made. Check daily flavor selection.
See full menu

Location

31 East MacArthur Crescent Suite 101

Santa Ana Heights CA

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rafael's Pizza

No reviews yet

Pizza made from scratch, hand tossed, stretched and made to order using the finest ingredients.

Mongiello's Pizza and Wings

No reviews yet

The place to go in Santa Ana pizza, wings, fries, subs, and salads. We use hand crafted all fresh ingredients and real Mongiello's family recipes.

Smart Kitchens Inc

No reviews yet

(14) 5 star restaurants under 1 roof

The Empanada Maker

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston