Huntersville restaurants you'll love

Toast
Must-try Huntersville restaurants

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop image

 

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

16836 D Birkdale Commons Pkwy, Huntersville

Avg 4.9 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
9" Blackberry Custard$26.00
A fruity twist on our Southern Custard Pie. Plump blackberries meet a scrumptious custard filling for the best of both worlds.
9" Nannys Pecan$26.00
This Southern favorite is a perfect blend of toasted pecans and gooey filling enveloped in our buttery shortbread crust.
9" I-40$26.00
Named while stuck in traffic between Knoxville and Memphis on interstate 40 — This best seller is quickly taking the country by storm! A pecan pie with the added goodness of toasted coconut and chocolate chips baked into a shortbread crust
More about Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
HARVEY'S in HUNTERSVILLE image

 

HARVEY'S in HUNTERSVILLE

13812 Cinnabar Place, Huntersville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Harvey's Honey Burger$12.50
Colossal Pretzel$9.99
Honey Swiss Chicken Sandwich$10.50
More about HARVEY'S in HUNTERSVILLE
Pinky’s Westside Grill- Gilead Rd. image

 

Pinkys Westside Grill- Gilead Rd.

9818 Gilead Rd,Ste B-101, Huntersville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Popcorn Chicken$11.50
White meat chicken bites breaded and fried served with waffle fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
Sweet Potato Fries$4.25
Served with honey mustard
Pimp'n Fries$8.95
World famous pimento cheese melted over waffle fries
More about Pinkys Westside Grill- Gilead Rd.
Restaurant banner

 

Inizio Huntersville

16627 Birkdale Commons Parkway Suite E-1, Huntersville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Inizio Huntersville

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Huntersville

Chicken Wraps

