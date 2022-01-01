Huntersville restaurants you'll love
More about Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
16836 D Birkdale Commons Pkwy, Huntersville
|Popular items
|9" Blackberry Custard
|$26.00
A fruity twist on our Southern Custard Pie. Plump blackberries meet a scrumptious custard filling for the best of both worlds.
|9" Nannys Pecan
|$26.00
This Southern favorite is a perfect blend of toasted pecans and gooey filling enveloped in our buttery shortbread crust.
|9" I-40
|$26.00
Named while stuck in traffic between Knoxville and Memphis on interstate 40 — This best seller is quickly taking the country by storm! A pecan pie with the added goodness of toasted coconut and chocolate chips baked into a shortbread crust
More about HARVEY'S in HUNTERSVILLE
HARVEY'S in HUNTERSVILLE
13812 Cinnabar Place, Huntersville
|Popular items
|Harvey's Honey Burger
|$12.50
|Colossal Pretzel
|$9.99
|Honey Swiss Chicken Sandwich
|$10.50
More about Pinkys Westside Grill- Gilead Rd.
Pinkys Westside Grill- Gilead Rd.
9818 Gilead Rd,Ste B-101, Huntersville
|Popular items
|Popcorn Chicken
|$11.50
White meat chicken bites breaded and fried served with waffle fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.25
Served with honey mustard
|Pimp'n Fries
|$8.95
World famous pimento cheese melted over waffle fries
More about Inizio Huntersville
Inizio Huntersville
16627 Birkdale Commons Parkway Suite E-1, Huntersville