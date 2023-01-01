Huntersville American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Huntersville
Killingtons Restaurant & Pub - Huntersville
10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville
|Popular items
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.00
made with pepperjack and cheddar cheese and served with salsa and sour cream
|Steak Salad
|$17.00
6oz beef tenderloin served with mixed greens, bib lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumbers and crumbled bleu cheese topped with onion straws.
|Crispy Jack Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
chicken tenders and bacon on a hoagie roll topped with pepperjack cheese, diced tomato and scallions, served with honey dijon and your choice of side
HARVEY'S in HUNTERSVILLE - Vermillion
13812 Cinnabar Place, Huntersville
|Popular items
|Loaded Tots
|$8.50
|12 Wings
|$16.99
|Harvey's Honey Burger
|$12.99
Pinkys Westside Grill- Gilead Rd. - 9818 Gilead Rd,Ste B-101
9818 Gilead Rd,Ste B-101, Huntersville
|Popular items
|Potato Chips
|$3.50
Served with ranch
|Chicken Philly
|$14.95
Grilled chicken breast, grilled onions, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, provolone cheese & garlic mayo on a hoagie
|Popcorn Chicken
|$11.50
White meat chicken bites breaded and fried served with waffle fries.