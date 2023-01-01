Huntersville American restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Killingtons - Huntersville image

 

Killingtons Restaurant & Pub - Huntersville

10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
made with pepperjack and cheddar cheese and served with salsa and sour cream
Steak Salad$17.00
6oz beef tenderloin served with mixed greens, bib lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumbers and crumbled bleu cheese topped with onion straws.
Crispy Jack Chicken Sandwich$13.00
chicken tenders and bacon on a hoagie roll topped with pepperjack cheese, diced tomato and scallions, served with honey dijon and your choice of side
More about Killingtons Restaurant & Pub - Huntersville
HARVEY'S in HUNTERSVILLE image

 

HARVEY'S in HUNTERSVILLE - Vermillion

13812 Cinnabar Place, Huntersville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Loaded Tots$8.50
12 Wings$16.99
Harvey's Honey Burger$12.99
More about HARVEY'S in HUNTERSVILLE - Vermillion
Pinky’s Westside Grill- Gilead Rd. image

 

Pinkys Westside Grill- Gilead Rd. - 9818 Gilead Rd,Ste B-101

9818 Gilead Rd,Ste B-101, Huntersville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Potato Chips$3.50
Served with ranch
Chicken Philly$14.95
Grilled chicken breast, grilled onions, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, provolone cheese & garlic mayo on a hoagie
Popcorn Chicken$11.50
White meat chicken bites breaded and fried served with waffle fries.
More about Pinkys Westside Grill- Gilead Rd. - 9818 Gilead Rd,Ste B-101

