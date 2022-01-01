Cookies in Huntersville
Huntersville restaurants that serve cookies
Padovas Pizza
9000 Hambright Road, Huntersville
|Decadent Chocolate Cookie
|$2.50
Our big cookie stuffed with so many chunks and chips of chocolate. When you don't want to share grab one of these big ones.
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
16836 D Birkdale Commons Pkwy, Huntersville
|Thumbprint Cookies - Custom Color
|$2.00
Minimum 1 dozen per customer color
|*NEW* Cloud Cookies
|$15.00
Introducing our newest addition to the Buttermilk Sky pie shop line up, dropped straight from Heaven, our Cloud Cookies. These pecan shortbread cookies are lovingly handmade and finished with a generous amount of powdered sugar. Packaged in a delicate layer of two dozen cookies per box, these treats are sure to please!