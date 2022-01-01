Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Huntersville

Go
Huntersville restaurants
Toast

Huntersville restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

Padovas Pizza

9000 Hambright Road, Huntersville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Decadent Chocolate Cookie$2.50
Our big cookie stuffed with so many chunks and chips of chocolate. When you don't want to share grab one of these big ones.
More about Padovas Pizza
Item pic

 

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

16836 D Birkdale Commons Pkwy, Huntersville

Avg 4.9 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Thumbprint Cookies - Custom Color$2.00
Minimum 1 dozen per customer color
*NEW* Cloud Cookies$15.00
Introducing our newest addition to the Buttermilk Sky pie shop line up, dropped straight from Heaven, our Cloud Cookies. These pecan shortbread cookies are lovingly handmade and finished with a generous amount of powdered sugar. Packaged in a delicate layer of two dozen cookies per box, these treats are sure to please!
More about Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

Browse other tasty dishes in Huntersville

Chicken Sandwiches

Waffles

Reuben

Shrimp Tacos

Cake

French Fries

Chili

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Huntersville to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Mooresville

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Davidson

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Kannapolis

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Boone

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (546 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston