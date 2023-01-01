French toast in Huntersville
The Neighborhood Cafe
100 Huntersville-Concord Road, Huntersville
|Classic French Toast
|$10.50
dusted with powdered sugar
|Pecan Crusted French Toast
|$11.50
candied pecans topped with mixed berries and powdered sugar
|Banana foster French toast
|$13.00
Famous Toastery - Huntersville
12715 Conner Drive, Huntersville
|Side French Toast
|$4.00
|Stuffed French Toast
|$15.00
Two pieces of thick cut Texas Bread with selected flavor stuffed inside and choice of meat.
|Classic French Toast
|$12.00
Classic Texas toast in our housemade batter, topped with powdered sugar and choice of meat