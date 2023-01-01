French toast in Huntersville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Neighborhood Cafe

100 Huntersville-Concord Road, Huntersville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Classic French Toast$10.50
dusted with powdered sugar
Pecan Crusted French Toast$11.50
candied pecans topped with mixed berries and powdered sugar
Banana foster French toast$13.00
More about The Neighborhood Cafe
Main pic

 

Famous Toastery - Huntersville

12715 Conner Drive, Huntersville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side French Toast$4.00
Stuffed French Toast$15.00
Two pieces of thick cut Texas Bread with selected flavor stuffed inside and choice of meat.
Classic French Toast$12.00
Classic Texas toast in our housemade batter, topped with powdered sugar and choice of meat
More about Famous Toastery - Huntersville

