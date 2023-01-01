Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Grits in
Huntersville
/
Huntersville
/
Grits
Huntersville restaurants that serve grits
The Neighborhood Cafe
100 Huntersville-Concord Road, Huntersville
No reviews yet
Grits
$3.75
More about The Neighborhood Cafe
Famous Toastery - Huntersville
12715 Conner Drive, Huntersville
No reviews yet
Shrimp & Grits
$17.00
Sauteed shrimp and smoked sausage in a light Cajun cream sauce over creamy cheddar grits.
Grits
$4.50
More about Famous Toastery - Huntersville
Browse other tasty dishes in Huntersville
Tacos
Antipasto Salad
Chili
Chicken Wraps
Chicken Salad
Salmon
Chocolate Cake
Cake
More near Huntersville to explore
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(448 restaurants)
Mooresville
Avg 4.2
(31 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Cornelius
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Davidson
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Matthews
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Kannapolis
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.1
(11 restaurants)
Belmont
Avg 5
(9 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(448 restaurants)
Hickory
Avg 4
(22 restaurants)
Albemarle
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Shelby
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Boone
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(621 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(348 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(145 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(171 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(438 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(681 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston