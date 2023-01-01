Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Huntersville

Huntersville restaurants
Huntersville restaurants that serve grits

The Neighborhood Cafe

100 Huntersville-Concord Road, Huntersville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grits$3.75
More about The Neighborhood Cafe
Main pic

 

Famous Toastery - Huntersville

12715 Conner Drive, Huntersville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp & Grits$17.00
Sauteed shrimp and smoked sausage in a light Cajun cream sauce over creamy cheddar grits.
Grits$4.50
More about Famous Toastery - Huntersville

