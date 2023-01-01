Meatloaf in Huntersville
Killingtons Restaurant & Pub - Huntersville
10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville
|Bacon Encrusted Meatloaf
|$17.50
Bacon Meatloaf topped with a white mushroom gravy and onion straws served with two side items
|Bacon Encrusted Meatloaf Sandwich
|$13.50
served on sourdough bread and topped with white mushroom gravy served with your choice of side
|Meatloaf Benedict
|$14.00
bacon encrusted meatloaf served on sourdough topped with poached egg and hollandaise sauce with your choice of side